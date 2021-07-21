alesha design

PJR Logo Design!

alesha design
alesha design
  • Save
PJR Logo Design! grids grid logo initial design inspirations initials letters ilustration alesha design typography monogram brand mark minimal icon simple branding pjr company symbol
Download color palette

Hi guys, Please check my work, "PJR Logo Design", Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | facebook | behance | linkedin

alesha design
alesha design
Professional Graphics Designer

More by alesha design

View profile
    • Like