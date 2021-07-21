Around this time last year, I was commissioned to make a logo for a coffee company in Costa Rica that was partnering with Turkey. I collaborated with Art Director Karlito Espinosa. Tukkan Café was looking to bring in to important elements into the logo, A Toucan, the key to the city of Turkey and coffee leafs. we brought together these three elements by starting off with the center point of the Toucan on a tree branch and turned the tree branch into the key of Turkey and adding a crown made of coffee leafs. The illustration style was inspired by traditional Costa Rican hand painted souvenirs. Type treatment was inspired by vintage coffee cans.