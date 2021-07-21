Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Around this time last year, I was commissioned to make a logo for a coffee company in Costa Rica that was partnering with Turkey. I collaborated with Art Director Karlito Espinosa. Tukkan Café was looking to bring in to important elements into the logo, A Toucan, the key to the city of Turkey and coffee leafs. we brought together these three elements by starting off with the center point of the Toucan on a tree branch and turned the tree branch into the key of Turkey and adding a crown made of coffee leafs. The illustration style was inspired by traditional Costa Rican hand painted souvenirs. Type treatment was inspired by vintage coffee cans.