Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Messing around with some type and simple animation. I think Kunai could make an interesting clothing or skateboard brand. Created with Adobe Illustrator and animated in Adobe Photoshop