Landing page design

Day 3 of the #DailyUI challenge

I only had a short amount of time to work on this one so I tried to focus on the essentials and design a simple landing page to present a remote job listings service

I focused on the visual hierarchy of the different elements and made a clear CTA by highlighting the button and field with an icon.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
