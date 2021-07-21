Trending designs to inspire you
Food Flyer Design Template cooking, cafe and restaurant menu. Vector illustration for banner, poster, flyer, cover, menu, brochure.
Social Media Marketing, is a professional, clean, & creative flyer template designed to make a good impression.
Suitable Template for any kind of business like Agency, Online Creative, Conference Publication , Magazine, Freelancers and much more.
Features:
– Fully Editable
– AI & EPS File Included A4 Size ( Illustrator / EPS 10 )
– SVG File Included A4 Size
– 300 DPI
– File Size A4
– CMYK/RGB Color Mode
– Organized Layers
– Scalable
– Easy To Customize and Editable
– All Text Editable With Text Tool
– Smart Objects to replace images
– Print Ready File
Note:
- All images are just used for preview purpose only and NOT included in the download files.
- Every download & purchase includes our premium commercial license. Read about our license -- https://bit.ly/3iDpzVS