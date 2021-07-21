Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food Flyer Design Template cooking, cafe and restaurant menu

Food Flyer Design Template cooking, cafe and restaurant menu promotion burgar pizza flyer unique illustration graphic design cover advertisement vector design branding
Food Flyer Design Template cooking, cafe and restaurant menu. Vector illustration for banner, poster, flyer, cover, menu, brochure.
Social Media Marketing, is a professional, clean, & creative flyer template designed to make a good impression.

Suitable Template for any kind of business like Agency, Online Creative, Conference Publication , Magazine, Freelancers and much more.

Features:
– Fully Editable
– AI & EPS File Included A4 Size ( Illustrator / EPS 10 )
– SVG File Included A4 Size
– 300 DPI
– File Size A4
– CMYK/RGB Color Mode
– Organized Layers
– Scalable
– Easy To Customize and Editable
– All Text Editable With Text Tool
– Smart Objects to replace images
– Print Ready File

Note:
- All images are just used for preview purpose only and NOT included in the download files.
- Every download & purchase includes our premium commercial license. Read about our license -- https://bit.ly/3iDpzVS

