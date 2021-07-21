Food Flyer Design Template cooking, cafe and restaurant menu. Vector illustration for banner, poster, flyer, cover, menu, brochure.

Social Media Marketing, is a professional, clean, & creative flyer template designed to make a good impression.

Suitable Template for any kind of business like Agency, Online Creative, Conference Publication , Magazine, Freelancers and much more.

Features:

– Fully Editable

– AI & EPS File Included A4 Size ( Illustrator / EPS 10 )

– SVG File Included A4 Size

– 300 DPI

– File Size A4

– CMYK/RGB Color Mode

– Organized Layers

– Scalable

– Easy To Customize and Editable

– All Text Editable With Text Tool

– Smart Objects to replace images

– Print Ready File

Note:

- All images are just used for preview purpose only and NOT included in the download files.

- Every download & purchase includes our premium commercial license. Read about our license -- https://bit.ly/3iDpzVS