Brochure design vector template in A4 size. Flyer Template

Brochure Design Flyer Template. Food Flyer Template – Brochure design vector template in A4 size. flyer, banner and Layout Design.
Features:
– Fully Editable
– PSD File Included A4 Size ( 21 × 29.7 cm )
– EPS File Included A4 Size
– Adobe Illustrator File Included A4 Size
– 300 DPI
– RGB/CMYK
– Organized Layers
– Scalable
– Easy To Customize
– All Text Editable With Text Tool
– Smart Objects to replace images
Note:
Every download & purchase includes our premium commercial license. Read about our license -- https://bit.ly/3hXKdRI