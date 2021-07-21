Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 076 :: Loading...

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
Daily UI 076 :: Loading... fimga dailyui076 progress bar spinner loading desktop mobile web app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Loading bars or spinners are very simplistic, and typically only inform users of when their download, upload, or whatever other process their device is trying to achieve, will be complete. As seen in this loading spinner, a light purple color is used as it's a color encouraging calmness and patience. 

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

