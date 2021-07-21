Fakhri Aristo

Eid Al Adha Family Feast

Fakhri Aristo
Fakhri Aristo
  • Save
Eid Al Adha Family Feast islam muslim illustration indonesia meat satay children hijab kabah mosque room dining eat feast family goat al-adha idul adha eid
Download color palette

©️2021. #aristoworks
Maybe this year have not be better than the last. We can’t perform Hajj, homecoming, pray in the mosque, or meet our relatives. However, let’s be grateful for our little family safety and healthiness. Hope we can meet the next Eid Al Adha. Selamat Hari Raya Idul Adha 1442 H. 

https://www.vecteezy.com/members/faaristo

Fakhri Aristo
Fakhri Aristo

More by Fakhri Aristo

View profile
    • Like