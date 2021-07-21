Eid Al Adha Family Feast

©️2021. #aristoworks

Maybe this year have not be better than the last. We can’t perform Hajj, homecoming, pray in the mosque, or meet our relatives. However, let’s be grateful for our little family safety and healthiness. Hope we can meet the next Eid Al Adha. Selamat Hari Raya Idul Adha 1442 H.

