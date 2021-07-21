Conecworld Company Profile Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, folks!
I made some exploration and design for Conecworld Website. And after the website live, I want to make some case study how this website design process.
You can see the complete case study on my Behance and Medium (Coming soon).
Hope you like it! Feel free to leave feedback and advice.
Want to collaborate?
📧 Email me: choirulpratama211@gmail.com
Also check my other social media:
Website | Instagram | LinkedIn
Thank you.