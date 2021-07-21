Jeehom
Hiwow

NFT Landing Page Website

Jeehom
Hiwow
Jeehom for Hiwow
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Landing Page Website neon modern web platform gallery token ethereum crypto nft nft art gradient landing page noise bold doge coins bitcoin crypto art ui cryptocurrency
Download color palette

Today I create some exploration of the NFT Landing Page Website Design. I use bold gradients colors to it

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Have an idea? Tell us about it
📪 Email: jihoooong@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: Jeehom
🎯WhatsApp: Jeehom
💠Skype: Jeehom

Hiwow
Hiwow
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Hiwow

View profile
    • Like