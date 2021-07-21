Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rana Fida Hussain

Cognito: Web App for Group Studies

Rana Fida Hussain
Rana Fida Hussain
Cognito: Web App for Group Studies clean ui modern minimal onboarding dashboard web design prototype wireframes ux design thinking design branding ui
I designed this web for a client. Our aim was to make a platform where students can collaborate, help each other, share free and paid resources, and learn their college courses in the best possible manner.

Detailed Case Study: www.behance.net/gallery/123918145/Cognito-Web-App-for-Group-Study

Feel free to DM me if you have any questions :-)
Thanks.

Rana Fida Hussain
Rana Fida Hussain

