Cognito: Web App for Group Studies

I designed this web for a client. Our aim was to make a platform where students can collaborate, help each other, share free and paid resources, and learn their college courses in the best possible manner.
Detailed Case Study: www.behance.net/gallery/123918145/Cognito-Web-App-for-Group-Study
Feel free to DM me if you have any questions :-)
Thanks.