Celebrations Moments

These additional primary icons were created to expand our ability to reflect emotion with our customers throughout their unique tax journey. A celebrations framework was created to guide and support a system of usage our design team leverages to deliver more delight to our customers. For example, one key moment in the customer journey is when they hit the e-file submit button and we want to reflect the feeling of the moment and celebrate the success that they just completed their taxes.

Credits

Visual Art Direction: Kristen Haas, Wendy Whatley

Motion Designers: Dave DeMarro, Chloe Walecki

Illustrator: @zachroszczewski