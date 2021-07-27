Celebrations Moments

Trending designs to inspire you
These additional primary icons were created to expand our ability to reflect emotion with our customers throughout their unique tax journey. A celebrations framework was created to guide and support a system of usage our design team leverages to deliver more delight to our customers. For example, one key moment in the customer journey is when they hit the e-file submit button and we want to reflect the feeling of the moment and celebrate the success that they just completed their taxes.
Credits
Visual Art Direction: Kristen Haas, Wendy Whatley
Motion Designers: Dave DeMarro, Chloe Walecki
Illustrator: @zachroszczewski