Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI 060- Color Picker
60/100 done! ✅🎉
For this challenge, I designed an app that allows a user to take or upload a photo, pick a color, and then copy or favorite the hex code. My goal was to make it look and feel clean, minimal, and simple to use. ✨
Icons:
https://www.flaticon.com/packs/mintab-for-ios
Photo by Vino Li on Unsplash
Photo by Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash
Photo by Adam Birkett on Unsplash
Photo by La Albuquerque on Unsplash