Natalie Bush

Daily UI 060

Daily UI 060
Daily UI 060- Color Picker

60/100 done! ✅🎉
For this challenge, I designed an app that allows a user to take or upload a photo, pick a color, and then copy or favorite the hex code. My goal was to make it look and feel clean, minimal, and simple to use. ✨

Icons:
https://www.flaticon.com/packs/mintab-for-ios

Photo by Vino Li on Unsplash
Photo by Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash
Photo by Adam Birkett on Unsplash
Photo by La Albuquerque on Unsplash

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
