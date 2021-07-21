Daily UI 060- Color Picker

60/100 done! ✅🎉

For this challenge, I designed an app that allows a user to take or upload a photo, pick a color, and then copy or favorite the hex code. My goal was to make it look and feel clean, minimal, and simple to use. ✨

Icons:

https://www.flaticon.com/packs/mintab-for-ios

Photo by Vino Li on Unsplash

Photo by Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash

Photo by Adam Birkett on Unsplash

Photo by La Albuquerque on Unsplash