Denver vintage travel poster

Denver vintage travel poster architecture colorado denver drawing illustration vector illustration vector art vector mid century modern midcenturymodern mid century midcentury vintage travel poster travel poster poster art poster design poster
This is the next in my series of vintage inspired travel posters featuring cities with great mid-century scenes. That might not be the first thing you think of when someone mentions Denver. But it actually has a lot of cool mid century buildings and homes built between the 1950s and 1970s designed by some pretty well known architects, including I.M. Pei and Cliff May. Let me know what you think.

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.

