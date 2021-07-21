Chocolate Chipmunk

Trending designs to inspire you
My wonderful coworker came up with this pun and I decided to draw it! A chipmunk resembling a chocolate chip cookie, eating a cookie. Will become a sticker along with my candy snake and my next illustration.