Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shannon Hall

Chocolate Chipmunk

Shannon Hall
Shannon Hall
  • Save
Chocolate Chipmunk animal puns digital artist chocolate chipmunk chipmunk chocolate chip cookie digital illustration digital painting adobe photoshop illustration art
Download color palette

My wonderful coworker came up with this pun and I decided to draw it! A chipmunk resembling a chocolate chip cookie, eating a cookie. Will become a sticker along with my candy snake and my next illustration.

Shannon Hall
Shannon Hall

More by Shannon Hall

View profile
    • Like