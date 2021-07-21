Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yosbrands

I DROP - 06

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
Hire Me
  • Save
I DROP - 06 drawing lineart white black orange yellow system design shapes colors triangle abstract eye ui minimal illustration
I DROP - 06 drawing lineart white black orange yellow system design shapes colors triangle abstract eye ui minimal illustration
I DROP - 06 drawing lineart white black orange yellow system design shapes colors triangle abstract eye ui minimal illustration
Download color palette
  1. I-DROP.jpg
  2. I-DROP-3.jpg
  3. I-DROP-2.jpg

I DROP - 06
Mixit Project, is a personal experiment, where I can navigate colors, shapes, textures and styles... to make an Artwork out of all.

- Feel free to use the palette in your next project.
- Follow for more :)

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
I design and create solutions!
Hire Me

More by Yosbrands

View profile
    • Like