Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I DROP - 06
Mixit Project, is a personal experiment, where I can navigate colors, shapes, textures and styles... to make an Artwork out of all.
- Feel free to use the palette in your next project.
- Follow for more :)