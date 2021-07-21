Credit Card Checkout - DailyUI Day 002

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi all,
Today I have designed a credit card checkout page for a food delivery app using Figma.
The layout and the text was inspired by Walmart's checkout page and one of the works of Anna Paraniak. I have attached the link to her Dribbble shot below.
https://dribbble.com/shots/14311231-Credit-card-checkout
Lesson Learned: I learned to use layout grids effectively.
As for the font and the button color, I chose Nunito and the hex code: 353F76 respectively. I wanted to keep the button color similar to that of the visa card's background (again after checking out Anna's design).
Lesson Learned: I learned to use layout grids in Figma effectively.
I highly appreciate your feedback of my design :)
Thank you!