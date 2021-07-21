Credit Card Checkout - DailyUI Day 002

Hi all,

Today I have designed a credit card checkout page for a food delivery app using Figma.

The layout and the text was inspired by Walmart's checkout page and one of the works of Anna Paraniak. I have attached the link to her Dribbble shot below.

https://dribbble.com/shots/14311231-Credit-card-checkout

Lesson Learned: I learned to use layout grids effectively.

As for the font and the button color, I chose Nunito and the hex code: 353F76 respectively. I wanted to keep the button color similar to that of the visa card's background (again after checking out Anna's design).

Lesson Learned: I learned to use layout grids in Figma effectively.

I highly appreciate your feedback of my design :)

Thank you!