Steel | Line Website Design

Layout for a Pittsburgh based e-commerce site titled "STEEL | LINE".
Site can be found at: http://steelline-app.herokuapp.com/
Shown here is the main page, the product search page, the product page, and the mobile version for the landing.
I used Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, VCS, HTML, CSS, Javascript, & React to make this site.