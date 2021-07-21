Trending designs to inspire you
I noticed that in Berlin it's difficult to find an ATM in the street. So I decided to create an app to solve this problem.
In the map you have all the ATMs next to you and the distance between you and the ATM.
You can also have some daily tasks with the steps you make, the calories that you loose, and your time of sleep. It's not just an ATM map, it's also an app of health.