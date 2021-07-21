Clémence Guignard

Find an ATM

Clémence Guignard
Clémence Guignard
  • Save
Find an ATM digital design web app graphic design ui
Download color palette

I noticed that in Berlin it's difficult to find an ATM in the street. So I decided to create an app to solve this problem.
In the map you have all the ATMs next to you and the distance between you and the ATM.
You can also have some daily tasks with the steps you make, the calories that you loose, and your time of sleep. It's not just an ATM map, it's also an app of health.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Clémence Guignard
Clémence Guignard

More by Clémence Guignard

View profile
    • Like