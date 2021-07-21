Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sanjin Mujkic

Music Academy App

Sanjin Mujkic
Sanjin Mujkic
Music Academy App graphic design ux ui mobile app logo figma design branding app
Fresh take on one of my old designs. Had some time on my hand so I figured I would have some fun experimenting. Only logo was intact from before, everything else got re-hauled. You are looking at 4 out of 25 screens this project has in total.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Sanjin Mujkic
Sanjin Mujkic

