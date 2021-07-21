ZIKE apologetics: "Let's talk Truth!" Ziza and Kevin apologetics

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ziza and Kevin apologetics invites you to talk Truth around a cope of coffee virtually. We shall be talking about Truth since it is Absolute. But mostly here, Truth about what we&you believe. Is it true what you/we believe to be true? Remembering that Truth is a person, he is also The Tay and The Life: JESUS-CHRIST.