Jorge Luis Campozano

Ecaodorian Business Card.

Jorge Luis Campozano
Jorge Luis Campozano
  • Save
Ecaodorian Business Card. ux ui card typography graphic design type illustration design branding vector brand logo
Download color palette

Hello friends, again I bring you some advances of corporate branding for Ecaodorian, this time try to bring the sense of adventure of the illustrations to the business cards for your collaborators, hope you like it and know what they think!

Jorge Luis Campozano
Jorge Luis Campozano

More by Jorge Luis Campozano

View profile
    • Like