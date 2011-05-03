Inspiration

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
My esteemed colleauge and CURE media producer Bryce shared this with me this morning because he knows I enjoy vintage design. It's a mechanical pencil he'd been using for years, which is father-in-law owned. It's apparently more than 50 years old, as evidenced by the 5 digit phone numbers on the pencil. The pack of extra lead even had a small wooden lead holder inside to keep lead pieces from getting broken.
Full version - photo and pencil courtesy Bryce Alan Flurie.