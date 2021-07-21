Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vitamin Landing Page | Daily UI Challenge 006

Vitamin Landing Page | Daily UI Challenge 006 branding web design web protein pill supplement vitamin website daily ui ui landing page landing page vitamin app capsule app
Hi Friends! 👋

Day Six of practicing my UI :) Today I wanted to really explore some graphic shapes with more hand-done textures. I love the color palette I the font pairing in this design.

The H1 is Darker Grotesque and H2 is Space Mono which is available free (somewhere I'm not sure where I downloaded them).

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz

