Vitamin Landing Page | Daily UI Challenge 006

Hi Friends! 👋

Day Six of practicing my UI :) Today I wanted to really explore some graphic shapes with more hand-done textures. I love the color palette I the font pairing in this design.

The H1 is Darker Grotesque and H2 is Space Mono which is available free (somewhere I'm not sure where I downloaded them).

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Press "L" if you love it.

----------------

Make your project more awesome!

Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz