Renan Castro

Flow of Work slide deck for ATC Innovation Lab

Renan Castro
Renan Castro
  • Save
Flow of Work slide deck for ATC Innovation Lab presentation slide deck graphic design
Download color palette

This was the presentation slide deck created for Flow of Work (flowofwork.co) to present during the ATC Innovation Lab 2021 pitch-off. They won both the Hays Talent Solutions Choice Awards and the 2021 Innovation Lab People's Choice Awards!!!

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/australasian-talent-conference_innovation-startup-talenttech-activity-6823428043684638720-WXBw

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Renan Castro
Renan Castro

More by Renan Castro

View profile
    • Like