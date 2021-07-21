MONEY + LIFE Pattern

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This mark has been central to John Christianson's philosophy and brand, so it was an obvious choice to use it in a pattern when we needed one. I like how the $ shows off its symmetry by looking the same right-side up and upside down.