Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brandon Jameson

MONEY + LIFE Pattern

Brandon Jameson
Brandon Jameson
  • Save
MONEY + LIFE Pattern branding pattern iconography graphic design
Download color palette

This mark has been central to John Christianson's philosophy and brand, so it was an obvious choice to use it in a pattern when we needed one. I like how the $ shows off its symmetry by looking the same right-side up and upside down.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Brandon Jameson
Brandon Jameson

More by Brandon Jameson

View profile
    • Like