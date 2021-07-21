Michael Flarup

Apollo Bots

Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I revisited my Apollo App Icons I did for https://apolloapp.io and expanded the set.

So happy with these little bots. They're everything I love about icon design: vibrant, dimensional and playful.

🤷‍♂️ Need an icon? Shoot me an email 📩 desk@pixelresort.com

___
Get My Industry Standard Design Resources
at 📐👉 applypixels.com
Premium Evolving Icon & UI templates (& a bunch of freebies)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Iconist, ui and game designer from 🇩🇰
Hire Me

More by Michael Flarup

View profile
    • Like