Apollo Bots

I revisited my Apollo App Icons I did for https://apolloapp.io and expanded the set.

So happy with these little bots. They're everything I love about icon design: vibrant, dimensional and playful.

🤷‍♂️ Need an icon? Shoot me an email 📩 desk@pixelresort.com

___

Get My Industry Standard Design Resources

at 📐👉 applypixels.com

Premium Evolving Icon & UI templates (& a bunch of freebies)