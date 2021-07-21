Apollo Bots

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I revisited my Apollo App Icons I did for https://apolloapp.io and expanded the set.
So happy with these little bots. They're everything I love about icon design: vibrant, dimensional and playful.
🤷♂️ Need an icon? Shoot me an email 📩 desk@pixelresort.com
___
Get My Industry Standard Design Resources
at 📐👉 applypixels.com
Premium Evolving Icon & UI templates (& a bunch of freebies)
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.