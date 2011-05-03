mattcomi

Episode Bookmarking

First take at bookmarking an episode in TV Forecast for iPad. The bookmark is meant to indicate the last episode you have watched.

The red might be a little jarring at first, but I quite like the splash of color.

Posted on May 3, 2011
