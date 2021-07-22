Reach.live Video call

Martin Mroč

With Reach.live’s app you can host online events with multiple speakers and up to 1 million attendees. On top of that, you also have 8 features available to use in the Tools panel. 👌

Full case study: www.a11.studio/project-reach.html

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
UX/UI Designer & Co-founder of A11studio 🤟
