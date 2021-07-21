Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Glober Studio

MC Web - Home

Glober Studio
Glober Studio
  • Save
MC Web - Home web design web graphic design illustration design branding
Download color palette

MC is a company that produces artisan products from the interior of Argentina. Alfajores, cookies, cakes and specialties are part of its variety.

In this web project, we show the craftsmanship of the company with a strong use of photographs. Additionally, the use of illustrations appeals to merchants who want to incorporate the products into their offering. Using the CMS, we developed a complete catalog separated into 4 major categories.

Follow us on Instagram & Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Glober Studio
Glober Studio

More by Glober Studio

View profile
    • Like