Jurre

Me in 3D!

Jurre
Jurre
  • Save
Me in 3D! profile me face 3d
Download color palette

Created in Blender. Still needs some work on details such as the wrists, but pretty happy overall!

41e2f4ce4421618af9d1c85e10781894
Rebound of
Design your own custom avatar.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Jurre
Jurre

More by Jurre

View profile
    • Like