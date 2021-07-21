Thomas Park

Nth Cart

Thomas Park
Thomas Park
  • Save
Nth Cart coding game ui mines minecart nth cart nth-child css codepip
Download color palette

UI for Nth Cart, a coding game about the :nth-child() CSS selector.

Game: https://codepip.com/games/nth-cart/

Assets: https://danielthomasart.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Thomas Park
Thomas Park

More by Thomas Park

View profile
    • Like