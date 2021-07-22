New Prepare tab

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
It is time again to share an exciting release on Spendesk with you! 🥳
Yesterday, we released a completely refresh of our one core page for finance team on Spendesk: Prepare.
For this refresh, we replaced all legacy components with our new design system called Grapes so that we offer a better experience for our customers. It has been an incredible opportunity to revamp the code (A lot of lines deleted) in order to optimize performance with a loading time much better. This refresh will help us to support our next ideas to offer a new way to work.
More to come soon 💜