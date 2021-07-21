Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Breton Brander

Social Beam UFO

Breton Brander
Breton Brander
  • Save
Social Beam UFO swoosh logo animation motion designer adobe after effects social beam logo looping gif 2d animation outer space space ufo gif animated gif motion graphics after effects animation looping
Download color palette

I'm extremely excited to be releasing a new After Effects Plugin soon :)

Here's a teaser!

Breton Brander
Breton Brander

More by Breton Brander

View profile
    • Like