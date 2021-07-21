Jonatan Cardenas

FoodTaste UI Design

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas
  • Save
FoodTaste UI Design dribbblers sketch figma adobexd graphicdesignui userinterface appdesign gfxmob dailyui userexperience interfaces interface uiux uidesigns uidesigner uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hello!
This time a first shot of my new upcoming project - It's a Website concept project allows you to buy the best fast food. Every few days I will try to upload another screens and you can watch how the project proceed.

Press "L" to see what happen!

Contact Me
Email: cardenasjonatan9@gmail.com
Instagram: @jhonatan_artist23
Linkedin: Jhonatan Cardenas

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas

More by Jonatan Cardenas

View profile
    • Like