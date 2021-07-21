Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Study Room App

Study Room App schoolapp studyroom appdesign mobile uxdesign uidesign
This app integrates to college or university systems and allows students to reserve study rooms easily, without the hastle of having to get a key. They simply reserve a room for an allotted amount of time and get a one-time access code to unlock the door.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
