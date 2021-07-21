Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sulton handaya
Pelorous

Claroom Landing Page

Sulton handaya
Pelorous
Sulton handaya for Pelorous
  • Save
Claroom Landing Page admin dashboard meeting virtual zoom collages school teacher lms learning online education website web design clean card ui
Just finished our exploration claroom landing page. Our clarooom is a learning management system (LMS) platform that aims to simplify creating, distributing, and grading assignments and engaging students in learning online or remotely

All the best,
Pelorous Team

Rebound of
Classroom Online Platform
By Sulton handaya
Pelorous
Pelorous
Create innovations from good ideas to transform your brand
