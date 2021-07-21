We are available for new opportunities, Drop your business to : teampelorous@gmail.com || Instagram

˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜

Just finished our exploration claroom landing page. Our clarooom is a learning management system (LMS) platform that aims to simplify creating, distributing, and grading assignments and engaging students in learning online or remotely

All the best,

Pelorous Team