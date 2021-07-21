Brandon Jameson

Ideal Outcomes Cards

Brandon Jameson
Brandon Jameson
  • Save
Ideal Outcomes Cards pattern iconography branding graphic design
Download color palette

John Christianson developed a set of 52 questions/prompts across a range of life topic categories for an exercise he uses in his Wealth Confidant Master Class and we set them up as a deck of cards. I developed a pattern using the linear MONEY + LIFE mark for the backs.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Brandon Jameson
Brandon Jameson

More by Brandon Jameson

View profile
    • Like