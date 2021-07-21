Volkswagen Landing Page - UI/UX

Landing page design for a Volkswagen dealership located in the Chicagoland area. This landing page is designed specifically to advertise what the dealership offers for clients looking to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle and also for current customers looking to schedule maintenance for their Volkswagen. The focus for this landing page is to increase conversion rates for dealership marketing campaigns helping lowering the costs of acquiring leads.

