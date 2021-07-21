Volkswagen Landing Page - UI/UX

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Landing page design for a Volkswagen dealership located in the Chicagoland area. This landing page is designed specifically to advertise what the dealership offers for clients looking to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle and also for current customers looking to schedule maintenance for their Volkswagen. The focus for this landing page is to increase conversion rates for dealership marketing campaigns helping lowering the costs of acquiring leads.
__
Check My Website | Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram