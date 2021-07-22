Taras Migulko

The Creators web site design

Hey friends,
A lot of design studios meet issues when they want to revamp their websites. When it comes to reality - you know your products better than someone, but how do you wish to reflect that in a more transparent and tasty way?
Hah, this is where the pain is hiding. If you want different results, you need to appropriate other actions. For this reason, design studios, even top-notch hiring designers like me, give a fresh view and something different from their portfolio. The problem with this design studio was its hidden value which didn’t show up on the website.
I made this website for Design studio because they deserve more, and each of their clients should know about all that value that this studio delivers.
What do you think about this design?

Design — Figma

