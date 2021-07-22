🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🚨Now hiring!! Design Director @ Focus Lab
As one chapter ends, another begins. Joshua Krohn, our impeccable Design Director, is moving on to his next adventure after six amazing years with Focus Lab. Read more from Joshua here.
So that means we are now on the official hunt for the next Design Director to lead the awesome, growing, design team at Focus Lab.
If this is you, apply here:
Design Director Job Description and Application