Now Hiring: Design Director

Now Hiring: Design Director
🚨Now hiring!! Design Director @ Focus Lab

As one chapter ends, another begins. Joshua Krohn, our impeccable Design Director, is moving on to his next adventure after six amazing years with Focus Lab. Read more from Joshua here.

So that means we are now on the official hunt for the next Design Director to lead the awesome, growing, design team at Focus Lab.

If this is you, apply here:
Design Director Job Description and Application

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
