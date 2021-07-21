Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for a supplier of machinery and spare parts for agricultura

Rebranding of the logo for the AGRO-ATLAS company (Sale and service of agricultural equipment John Deere).
The company logo contains font andgraphic part that transmit
association with quality, reliability anddevelopment. Since the company works with machinery JOHN DEERE, colors the logo is associated with it.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
