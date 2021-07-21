Logo for a supplier of machinery and spare parts for agricultura

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Rebranding of the logo for the AGRO-ATLAS company (Sale and service of agricultural equipment John Deere).
The company logo contains font andgraphic part that transmit
association with quality, reliability anddevelopment. Since the company works with machinery JOHN DEERE, colors the logo is associated with it.