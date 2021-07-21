Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pedro Nogueira | SUPRFLUID MOTION

Fast food Kombat

Pedro Nogueira | SUPRFLUID MOTION
Pedro Nogueira | SUPRFLUID MOTION
  • Save
Fast food Kombat sausage fight fast food burger hamburger pizza scorpion sub zero mortal combat
Download color palette

Illustration requested by the Brazilian app SeuMenu. I was asked to "make a mortal version of a fight between a burger and a pizza. Made on Autodesk Sketchbook and finalised on Adobe Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Pedro Nogueira | SUPRFLUID MOTION
Pedro Nogueira | SUPRFLUID MOTION

More by Pedro Nogueira | SUPRFLUID MOTION

View profile
    • Like