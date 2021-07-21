Movie Posters - Vol 1

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Movies are the visual expressions of narratives and stories. They are made to inspire and instigate emotions in the audience. To celebrate these movies and their narratives, I made a series of posters that depict the characters and their stories in a minimalist aesthetic. These posters are not officially related or affiliated with those responsible for the production of these films or the films themselves.
Check out the complete case study on Behance.
Be sure to appreciate it and comment your feedback, if any!
I also made a playlist of epic original soundtracks from these movies on Spotify.