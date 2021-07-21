Brent McCormick

Dead Billionaires FB Event Graphic

Dead Billionaires FB Event Graphic
Hey dribbbuttheads,

Here’s some new work for Dead Billionaires and The Octavias. This show is on Friday the 13th, so I tried to riff on unluckiness. It was fun to ride this design into Valhalla, all shiny and chrome.

Hope you’re swell. Wishing you nothing but sevens.

Hey. Thanks for stopping in.
