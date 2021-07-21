Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bryan Richard Keith

Jack Russell Terrier - 261/365

Jack Russell Terrier - 261/365 animal adobe fresco adobe illustration illustrations halftone character cartoon pets dogs cut dog jack russell terrier terrier
It's wishbone dog.

Something slightly different going on here - I made it almost entirely in Adobe Fresco instead of Illustrator. I'm still trying to get the hang of doing more organically drawn pieces (I actually have some very off-looking versions of the past few dogs that ended up being scrapped and redone in Illustrator) and I think this one is a step in the right direction. Definitely not perfect, but getting there.

