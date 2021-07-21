Jack Russell Terrier - 261/365

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
It's wishbone dog.
Something slightly different going on here - I made it almost entirely in Adobe Fresco instead of Illustrator. I'm still trying to get the hang of doing more organically drawn pieces (I actually have some very off-looking versions of the past few dogs that ended up being scrapped and redone in Illustrator) and I think this one is a step in the right direction. Definitely not perfect, but getting there.