Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Lavi

App Back to school

Anna Lavi
Anna Lavi
  • Save
App Back to school mobile app vector ux design ui design flat ux violet clean design simple design stars back to school school ui figma design adobe illustrator graphic design illustrator illustration creativity
Download color palette

Hey 🌝 This is the concept of a school timetable tracking application.
I also drew the illustration 😊
I hope you will like it 🤞 Thanks

Anna Lavi
Anna Lavi

More by Anna Lavi

View profile
    • Like