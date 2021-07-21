Ryan Jarrell
Tegan

Now Hiring: Junior Designer

Ryan Jarrell
Tegan
Ryan Jarrell for Tegan
Hire Us
  • Save
Now Hiring: Junior Designer designer ux agency studio branding ui
Download color palette

We're looking for our next Junior Designer to join our growing team. We'd love to talk, so hit us up!

👉 https://tegan.io/careers
📬 careers@tegan.io

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Tegan
Tegan
Let's design something special.
Hire Us

More by Tegan

View profile
    • Like