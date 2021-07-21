Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Have you found your dream job?

Have you found your dream job? minimal vector designer designjob joboffer website icons8 mock up branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui
  1. izzybialkowska_joboffers.mp4
  2. izzybialkowska_joboffers.png

Have you found your dream job? 🚀

From wireframe to final concept 👆🏼 My new UI design impression.
Inspired by wonderful abstract animation found at Icons 8.

📍Design - Figma
📍Gif animation from Icons 8
📍Illustartion author Oleg Shcherba

👉🏼Follow me on Instagram
👉🏼Add me on LinkedIn
👉🏼Contact me by: izzybialkowska@gmail.com

Thanks, Izzy Bialkowska 🙌🏼

Senior Consultant | Product Design Expert @Netguru

